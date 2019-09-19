iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Shares Acquired by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,156,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 37,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 76.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after buying an additional 15,276 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 21,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYY traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $150.20. The company had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,320. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $116.62 and a 52 week high of $150.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.75 and its 200 day moving average is $144.43.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

