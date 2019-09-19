iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.3% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Family Capital Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 12,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,887,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $303.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,170,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,040,334. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $235.46 and a 12-month high of $304.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $294.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.41.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

