iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,519 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 63.0% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $318,000. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 123,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,556,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.0% during the second quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 34,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 13,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 246.1% during the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 48,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 34,324 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.69. 2,190,835 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.76. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

