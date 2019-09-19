InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) Insider Katherine Stueland Sells 3,788 Shares

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) insider Katherine Stueland sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $81,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Katherine Stueland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get InVitae alerts:

On Friday, August 16th, Katherine Stueland sold 3,789 shares of InVitae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $94,649.22.

On Monday, July 15th, Katherine Stueland sold 3,789 shares of InVitae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $85,214.61.

Shares of NVTA traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $21.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,298. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.59. InVitae Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 7.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 2.55.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). InVitae had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 83.69%. The firm had revenue of $53.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that InVitae Corp will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in InVitae during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in InVitae during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in InVitae during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in InVitae during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in InVitae during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Swann set a $31.00 price target on InVitae and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Chardan Capital set a $32.00 price target on InVitae and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of InVitae in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $34.00 price objective on InVitae and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. InVitae has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

InVitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for InVitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.