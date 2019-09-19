Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Papa John’s Int’l (PZZA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ: PZZA):

9/17/2019 – Papa John’s Int’l is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/12/2019 – Papa John’s Int’l was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/5/2019 – Papa John’s Int’l was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.

9/4/2019 – Papa John’s Int’l is now covered by analysts at Northcoast Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

8/28/2019 – Papa John’s Int’l was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $42.00.

8/27/2019 – Papa John’s Int’l had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

8/27/2019 – Papa John’s Int’l was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/27/2019 – Papa John’s Int’l was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

8/15/2019 – Papa John’s Int’l had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $60.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2019 – Papa John’s Int’l is now covered by analysts at MKM Partners. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

8/1/2019 – Papa John’s Int’l was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $52.54. 13,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,110. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.29 and a 12 month high of $60.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.87.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $399.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Papa John’s Int’l’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Papa John’s Int’l’s payout ratio is 67.16%.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 475,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $20,566,712.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,785,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,837,176.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $4,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,409,583 shares in the company, valued at $231,530,152.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 1.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

