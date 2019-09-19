Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NYSE:VGM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.59

Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NYSE:VGM)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.59 and traded as low as $12.66. Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls shares last traded at $12.68, with a volume of 1,901 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average is $12.59.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0516 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 944,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,696,000 after purchasing an additional 40,424 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls by 54,633.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 875,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,850,000 after purchasing an additional 874,140 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 713,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 18,657 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 654,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 111,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 70,135 shares during the last quarter. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NYSE:VGM)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

