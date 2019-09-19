Invesco Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ISEM) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Invesco Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ISEM)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.37 and last traded at $25.37, approximately 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 7,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.43.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.33 and its 200-day moving average is $25.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISEM. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco Strategic Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,506,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Strategic Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Invesco Strategic Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $612,000.

