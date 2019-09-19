Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,549 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RYE. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $443,000.

Shares of RYE traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.50. 4,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,337. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.75. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a one year low of $39.89 and a one year high of $64.27.

