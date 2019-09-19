Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGD) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGD) dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.14 and last traded at $26.14, approximately 9,200 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 6,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.18.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,313,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,946,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF during the second quarter valued at $249,000.

