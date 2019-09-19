Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) Stock Price Down 7%

Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) shares traded down 7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.32 and last traded at $6.36, 603,489 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 70% from the average session volume of 2,029,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

Several research firms have recently commented on XON. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intrexon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intrexon in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intrexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intrexon from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Intrexon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Intrexon alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market cap of $920.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.36.

Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. Intrexon had a negative net margin of 368.47% and a negative return on equity of 31.89%. The company had revenue of $35.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intrexon Corp will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert F. Walsh III sold 5,007 shares of Intrexon stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $38,854.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,466.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Helen Sabzevari sold 8,484 shares of Intrexon stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $63,375.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,825 shares in the company, valued at $529,062.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,672 shares of company stock worth $173,474. 44.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Third Security LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intrexon by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 74,553,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $571,078,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762,077 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Intrexon by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,227,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721,782 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intrexon by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,357,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,355,000 after acquiring an additional 932,636 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intrexon by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,672,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,028 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intrexon by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,704,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,077 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intrexon Company Profile (NASDAQ:XON)

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Intrexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.