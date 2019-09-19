Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,173.33 ($67.60).

Several brokerages have commented on ITRK. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intertek Group to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 4,700 ($61.41) to GBX 5,250 ($68.60) in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,150 ($67.29) to GBX 5,190 ($67.82) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 5,300 ($69.25) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

LON:ITRK traded up GBX 70 ($0.91) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 5,482 ($71.63). The stock had a trading volume of 302,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,024. Intertek Group has a one year low of GBX 56.22 ($0.73) and a one year high of GBX 5,982 ($78.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,516.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,304.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 34.20 ($0.45) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.56%.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.