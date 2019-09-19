Internet of People (IOP) Market Capitalization Tops $345,929.00

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 19th. Internet of People has a total market capitalization of $345,929.00 and $2,325.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Internet of People has traded 44.4% higher against the US dollar. One Internet of People coin can now be purchased for $0.0257 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Bleutrade and BiteBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Internet of People alerts:

Oasis City (OSC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000506 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000090 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Internet of People

IOP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2014. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Internet of People is iop.global

Buying and Selling Internet of People

Internet of People can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinBene, Bleutrade, Fatbtc, Upbit and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet of People should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet of People using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet of People Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet of People and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.