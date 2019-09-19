InterGroup Corp (NASDAQ:INTG) Major Shareholder Corp Intergroup Purchases 500 Shares

InterGroup Corp (NASDAQ:INTG) major shareholder Corp Intergroup purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,021,870 shares in the company, valued at $37,809,190. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corp Intergroup also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 13th, Corp Intergroup purchased 400 shares of InterGroup stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,800.00.

On Friday, September 6th, Corp Intergroup purchased 100 shares of InterGroup stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,700.00.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Corp Intergroup purchased 700 shares of InterGroup stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $24,997.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Corp Intergroup purchased 3,000 shares of InterGroup stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00.

INTG stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.40. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346. The company has a market capitalization of $67.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.20. InterGroup Corp has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $38.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InterGroup stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in InterGroup Corp (NASDAQ:INTG) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.50% of InterGroup worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterGroup Company Profile

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, grand ballroom, five level underground parking garage, pedestrian bridge, and Chinese culture center.

