Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 197.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 899,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 596,810 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.16% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $77,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,181,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,545,000 after acquiring an additional 11,564 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 143.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,510,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,491,000 after buying an additional 3,831,538 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 57.1% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,084,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,702,660,000 after buying an additional 382,604 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 15,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. FIX initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.71.

NYSE ICE traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.46. 115,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,026. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $95.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.31.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $236,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,160 shares of company stock valued at $15,261,966 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

