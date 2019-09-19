Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Rampart Investment Management Company LLC

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 41.8% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 22.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

ICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. FIX initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.71.

NYSE ICE traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $93.69. The stock had a trading volume of 83,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $95.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.31. The stock has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.50.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total value of $1,301,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,160 shares of company stock valued at $15,261,966. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.