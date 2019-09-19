Insolar Price Tops $0.24 on Top Exchanges (INS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:INS) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Insolar token can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00002358 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKex, Liqui, Kucoin and Radar Relay. Over the last seven days, Insolar has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Insolar has a total market cap of $7.70 million and $1.74 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009969 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00212755 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.36 or 0.01207988 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000834 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000175 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00096807 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00018298 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00021067 BTC.

Insolar Token Profile

Insolar’s launch date was August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000 tokens. Insolar’s official website is insolar.io . Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario . Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar . The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Insolar Token Trading

Insolar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Liqui, OKex, Okcoin Korea, Bithumb, Coinrail, Radar Relay, Binance, Kucoin and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insolar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

