Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.01

Shares of Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and traded as high as $1.05. Insignia Systems shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 737 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter.

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store marketing solutions to partners and clients that consist of consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, and marketing agencies. The company's product solutions include in-store signage solutions, merchandising solutions, promotion solutions, and digital solutions.

