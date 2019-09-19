Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

NSIT traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $53.20. 366,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,251. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.27 and a 200-day moving average of $54.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.21. Insight Enterprises has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $60.10.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

