Insider Selling: Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) Major Shareholder Sells 27,800 Shares of Stock

Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) major shareholder Katharina Otto-Bernstein sold 27,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,500.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Katharina Otto-Bernstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Retail Value alerts:

On Friday, September 13th, Katharina Otto-Bernstein sold 48,600 shares of Retail Value stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total transaction of $1,817,640.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Katharina Otto-Bernstein sold 30,800 shares of Retail Value stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $1,137,752.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Katharina Otto-Bernstein sold 28,600 shares of Retail Value stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $1,070,784.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Katharina Otto-Bernstein sold 34,381 shares of Retail Value stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total transaction of $1,278,285.58.

On Thursday, August 29th, Katharina Otto-Bernstein sold 29,534 shares of Retail Value stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $1,102,799.56.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Katharina Otto-Bernstein sold 12,715 shares of Retail Value stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $471,980.80.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Katharina Otto-Bernstein sold 25,670 shares of Retail Value stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $956,720.90.

Retail Value stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.52. 40,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,740. The company has a market cap of $714.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Retail Value Inc has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $38.59.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.89 million for the quarter. Retail Value had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 3.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Retail Value Inc will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Retail Value by 218.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Value in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Value in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Retail Value by 2,196.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Retail Value by 1,885.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Retail Value from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Value from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.