Insider Selling: Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) EVP Michael E. Daniels sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $340,750.00.

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $68.36 on Thursday. Nicolet Bankshares Inc has a 52-week low of $46.02 and a 52-week high of $69.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.21 and a 200 day moving average of $61.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $635.41 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.27. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $47.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares Inc will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCBS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 413.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 13.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NCBS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

