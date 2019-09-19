Insider Selling: John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) CEO Sells 3,832 Shares of Stock

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo sold 3,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total transaction of $365,112.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ JBSS traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.42. 1,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,258. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.98. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.12 and a 52-week high of $96.88.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $216.76 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous annual dividend of $0.55.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JBSS shares. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBSS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,625,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,556,000 after buying an additional 62,177 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 106.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 101,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after buying an additional 52,195 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 71.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 94,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after buying an additional 39,592 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 593,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,260,000 after buying an additional 38,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

