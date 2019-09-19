Insider Selling: IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 10,000 shares of IMPINJ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at $7,874,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 500 shares of IMPINJ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $17,610.00.

On Friday, September 6th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 10,000 shares of IMPINJ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $355,000.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 10,000 shares of IMPINJ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 17,543 shares of IMPINJ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $614,005.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 18,257 shares of IMPINJ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $638,995.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 4,200 shares of IMPINJ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $147,000.00.

Shares of PI traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,955. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.62. IMPINJ Inc has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $40.24. The firm has a market cap of $735.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.31 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 4.08.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $38.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that IMPINJ Inc will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PI shares. BidaskClub lowered IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. TheStreet raised IMPINJ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Dougherty & Co raised IMPINJ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of IMPINJ in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. IMPINJ has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IMPINJ in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of IMPINJ in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of IMPINJ by 48,471.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of IMPINJ by 215.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IMPINJ in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMPINJ Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

