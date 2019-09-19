Insider Selling: Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) VP Sells $150,000.00 in Stock

Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) VP Steven William Aikman sold 3,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $48.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.18 and its 200-day moving average is $47.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.31. Franklin Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $38.87 and a twelve month high of $55.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $355.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.31 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,141,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,711,000 after acquiring an additional 30,506 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 69,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 13,346 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,545,000 after buying an additional 15,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.
About Franklin Electric
Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.
