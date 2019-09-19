Insider Selling: Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) VP Sells $150,000.00 in Stock

Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) VP Steven William Aikman sold 3,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $48.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.18 and its 200-day moving average is $47.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.31. Franklin Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $38.87 and a twelve month high of $55.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $355.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.31 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FELE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,141,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,711,000 after acquiring an additional 30,506 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 69,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 13,346 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,545,000 after buying an additional 15,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

