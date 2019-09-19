Insider Selling: Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) Senior Officer Sells 117,000 Shares of Stock

Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) Senior Officer Michael Ross sold 117,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.75, for a total value of C$5,586,714.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at C$66,849.58.

Shares of DOL stock traded up C$0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$47.98. The company had a trading volume of 636,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,707. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$49.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83. Dollarama Inc has a 1-year low of C$30.70 and a 1-year high of C$52.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.74%.

A number of research analysts have commented on DOL shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Dollarama from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$48.40.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

