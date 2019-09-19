Insider Selling: Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) SVP Sells 22,896 Shares of Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) SVP Irving Tan sold 22,896 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total transaction of $1,131,520.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,651,154.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $49.19. The stock had a trading volume of 13,941,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,735,570. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.66. The company has a market capitalization of $212.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.10 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

