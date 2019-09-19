Insider Buying: Pulse Evolution Group (NASDAQ:DGLF) CEO Acquires $70,168.40 in Stock

Pulse Evolution Group (NASDAQ:DGLF) CEO John C. Textor purchased 7,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $70,168.40.

DGLF opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Pulse Evolution Group has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $21.30.

Get Pulse Evolution Group alerts:

Pulse Evolution Group (NASDAQ:DGLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter.

Pulse Evolution Group, Inc, a technology company, develops hyper-realistic digital humans in the United States and internationally. Its hyper-realistic digital humans are computer-generated assets distributed across the spectrum of media and emerging display technologies, including live entertainment, virtual reality, augmented reality, mobile, interactive, and artificial intelligence applications.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Evolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Evolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.