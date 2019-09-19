Insider Buying: Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Director Purchases 2,100 Shares of Stock

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Director Laurent Fischer purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $19,719.00.

Laurent Fischer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, Laurent Fischer acquired 4,650 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $49,290.00.

MIRM traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.36. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,769. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.59. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.83). Equities analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MIRM shares. Citigroup started coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

