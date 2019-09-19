Insider Buying: Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID) Insider Acquires 11,107 Shares of Stock

Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID) insider Inderjit Singh purchased 11,107 shares of Fiducian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$5.10 ($3.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$56,645.70 ($40,174.26).

Fiducian Group stock traded down A$0.09 ($0.06) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting A$5.49 ($3.89). 450 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$5.48 and its 200-day moving average price is A$5.07. The company has a market cap of $172.62 million and a PE ratio of 16.69. Fiducian Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$3.61 ($2.56) and a fifty-two week high of A$5.94 ($4.21).

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a $0.113 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Fiducian Group’s payout ratio is 69.91%.

Fiducian Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a financial services company in Australia. It operates through Financial Planning, Funds Management, and Corporate and Administration segments. The company engages in the provision of investor directed portfolio and managed discretionary account services; and acting as the trustee of fiducial superannuation services, as well as acting as an entity of fiducial funds.

