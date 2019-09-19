Insider Buying: Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Director Buys $27,950.00 in Stock

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Director Deborah Turner Kochevar bought 1,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.95 per share, with a total value of $27,950.00.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $27.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.52. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $37.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $781.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.49 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 24.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,265,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,649,000 after acquiring an additional 451,963 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 3.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $625,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 5,654.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 23,577 shares during the last quarter.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

