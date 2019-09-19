Insider Buying: Ava Risk Group Ltd (ASX:AVA) Insider Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Ava Risk Group Ltd (ASX:AVA) insider Mark Stevens purchased 100,000 shares of Ava Risk Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$12,500.00 ($8,865.25).
The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.14. Ava Risk Group Ltd has a 12 month low of A$0.11 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of A$0.24 ($0.17). The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 million and a P/E ratio of -6.14.
