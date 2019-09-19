Insider Buying: Ava Risk Group Ltd (ASX:AVA) Insider Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Ava Risk Group Ltd (ASX:AVA) insider Mark Stevens purchased 100,000 shares of Ava Risk Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$12,500.00 ($8,865.25).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.14. Ava Risk Group Ltd has a 12 month low of A$0.11 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of A$0.24 ($0.17). The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 million and a P/E ratio of -6.14.

Get Ava Risk Group alerts:

About Ava Risk Group

Ava Risk Group Limited provides risk management services and technologies worldwide. The company operates through Perimeter Security, Access Control Solutions, and International Valuable Logistics segments. It manufactures and sells fiber optic intrusion detection and location systems that are used to detect and locate perimeter intrusion; for data network tapping and tampering, and oil and gas pipeline third party interference detection; and for other applications, including health, safety, and traffic monitoring.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Ava Risk Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ava Risk Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.