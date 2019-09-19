Insider Buying: Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) Major Shareholder Acquires $3,017,657.75 in Stock

Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. bought 76,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.25 per share, with a total value of $3,017,657.75. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Anterix alerts:

On Tuesday, September 17th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. bought 49,715 shares of Anterix stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.41 per share, with a total value of $1,959,268.15.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. bought 17,000 shares of Anterix stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.99 per share, with a total value of $713,830.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. acquired 76,681 shares of Anterix stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.65 per share, with a total value of $3,347,125.65.

On Thursday, August 1st, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. acquired 96,861 shares of Anterix stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.47 per share, with a total value of $4,307,408.67.

On Monday, July 29th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. acquired 41,300 shares of Anterix stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $1,854,370.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. acquired 83,171 shares of Anterix stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.20 per share, with a total value of $3,676,158.20.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. acquired 401,830 shares of Anterix stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $18,078,331.70.

On Friday, July 19th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. acquired 428,486 shares of Anterix stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $19,247,591.12.

ATEX opened at $39.80 on Thursday. Anterix Inc has a 1 year low of $29.60 and a 1 year high of $51.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 19.16% and a negative net margin of 769.30%. The company had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.79 million. Research analysts expect that Anterix Inc will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Anterix by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Anterix by 426.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anterix during the first quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Anterix during the first quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Anterix during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATEX shares. BidaskClub raised Anterix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Anterix in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Anterix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley set a $59.00 price objective on Anterix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Anterix from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.