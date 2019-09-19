Innovation Shares NextGen Protocol ETF (NYSEARCA:KOIN) Trading Up 0.1%

Innovation Shares NextGen Protocol ETF (NYSEARCA:KOIN)’s stock price were up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.10 and last traded at $27.10, approximately 46 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.07.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innovation Shares NextGen Protocol ETF stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovation Shares NextGen Protocol ETF (NYSEARCA:KOIN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of Innovation Shares NextGen Protocol ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Innovation Shares NextGen Protocol ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovation Shares NextGen Protocol ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.