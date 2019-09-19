Innovation Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IPIX) Trading Up 5.7%

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:IPIX)’s stock price was up 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14, approximately 68,368 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 469,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16.

About Innovation Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IPIX)

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies to treat inflammatory diseases, cancer, dermatology, and anti- infective. The company's lead drug compound is Brilacidin, which is in Phase II study for the treatment of oral mucositis, inflammatory bowel disease, and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

