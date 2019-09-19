Information Services (TSE:ISV) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.10

Information Services Corp (TSE:ISV) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.10 and traded as low as $16.14. Information Services shares last traded at $16.14, with a volume of 100 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.43, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.23 million and a PE ratio of 14.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.43.

Get Information Services alerts:

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$34.24 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Information Services Corp will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Information Services Company Profile (TSE:ISV)

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registries, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles, including changes of ownership and the registration of interests in land; land surveys directory that plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.