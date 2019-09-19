Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of IMO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,350. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.21. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $34.56.

Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

