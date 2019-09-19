ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Stake Trimmed by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,922,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 121,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.62% of ImmunoGen worth $15,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 13,063,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,160 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 272.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,401,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 1,025,242 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,607,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 698,820 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,870,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,039,000 after buying an additional 464,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,471,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 398,855 shares during the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IMGN traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,838. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49. The firm has a market cap of $508.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.19. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $9.84.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 573.13% and a negative net margin of 357.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded ImmunoGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (up from $4.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.28.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

