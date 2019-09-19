Ignis Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.75 Million (IGNIS)

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Ignis has a total market capitalization of $23.75 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignis token can currently be purchased for about $0.0312 or 0.00000304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit, Indodax and STEX. In the last seven days, Ignis has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009759 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00210199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.75 or 0.01233704 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000771 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00094533 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00018109 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020230 BTC.

Ignis Token Profile

Ignis was first traded on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida . The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis . The official website for Ignis is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain

Ignis Token Trading

Ignis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit, Vebitcoin, STEX, Indodax, HitBTC, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

