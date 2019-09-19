IG Group (LON:IGG) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of IG Group (LON:IGG) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 780 ($10.19) price target on shares of IG Group in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 668 ($8.73) target price (down from GBX 687 ($8.98)) on shares of IG Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Numis Securities downgraded IG Group to an add rating and set a GBX 657 ($8.58) target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 697 ($9.11).

LON:IGG opened at GBX 578.60 ($7.56) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52. IG Group has a twelve month low of GBX 467.40 ($6.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 877 ($11.46). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 557.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 550.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.83.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 30.24 ($0.40) per share. This is an increase from IG Group’s previous dividend of $12.96. This represents a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. IG Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.00%.

In other news, insider Paul Mainwaring sold 29,925 shares of IG Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 565 ($7.38), for a total transaction of £169,076.25 ($220,928.07).

IG Group Company Profile

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivatives contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

