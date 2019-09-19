IF Bancorp Inc Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:IROQ)

IF Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:IROQ) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, October 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

IF Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 65.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Get IF Bancorp alerts:

IF Bancorp stock opened at $22.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. IF Bancorp has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $24.70. The stock has a market cap of $78.34 million, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.39.

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $5.55 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut IF Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

IF Bancorp Company Profile

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial solutions to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for IF Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IF Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.