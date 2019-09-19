ICON Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. ICON has a total market cap of $103.68 million and $12.00 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00002083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, OKEx, Bithumb and DragonEX. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010123 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00212086 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.77 or 0.01206895 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000819 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00010567 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00095967 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00018248 BTC.

About ICON

ICX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 501,637,448 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation . ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ICON

ICON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Rfinex, Hotbit, CoinTiger, OOOBTC, Huobi, Bitbns, IDEX, HitBTC, Gate.io, Bithumb, OKEx, Upbit, ABCC, Allbit, DragonEX, Binance and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

