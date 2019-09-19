Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (HCFT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.
Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 85.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Hunt Companies Finance Trust to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.0%.
NYSE HCFT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.32. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,173. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average is $3.41. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.41 million, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 11.60.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.
About Hunt Companies Finance Trust
Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.
