Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (HCFT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 85.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Hunt Companies Finance Trust to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.0%.

NYSE HCFT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.32. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,173. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average is $3.41. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.41 million, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 11.60.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.04 million during the quarter. Hunt Companies Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 18.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hunt Companies Finance Trust will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

About Hunt Companies Finance Trust

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

