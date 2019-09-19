Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) Trading Up 3.7%

Humanigen Inc (OTCMKTS:HGEN) was up 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85, approximately 700 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16.

Humanigen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing its proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's products include lenzilumab and ifabotuzumab, which are monoclonal antibodies derived from Humaneered platform. Lenzilumab targets granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF), and is in development as a potential medicine for chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) therapy, as well as a potential treatment for rare hematologic cancers, such as chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML) and juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia (JMML).

