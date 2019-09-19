Hshare (HSR) Price Up 8.6% This Week

Hshare (CURRENCY:HSR) traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Hshare has a total market cap of $98.46 million and approximately $7.23 million worth of Hshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hshare has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hshare coin can currently be bought for about $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, TOPBTC, Allcoin and ZB.COM.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hshare alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002226 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000272 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 71.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hshare Coin Profile

HSR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Hshare’s total supply is 43,529,732 coins. The Reddit community for Hshare is /r/h_cash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hshare’s official Twitter account is @Mkt_Hcash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hshare is h.cash

Hshare Coin Trading

Hshare can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, EXX, Huobi, OKEx, Binance, HitBTC, ACX, Allcoin, Kucoin, Bithumb, TOPBTC, Gate.io, Cryptopia, Coinnest and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.