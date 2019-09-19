Horizon Discovery Group (LON:HZD) Upgraded at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Horizon Discovery Group (LON:HZD) to an add rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 170.80 ($2.23) target price on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Horizon Discovery Group in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Shares of HZD opened at GBX 156.80 ($2.05) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.89 million and a PE ratio of -6.56. Horizon Discovery Group has a 12 month low of GBX 135 ($1.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 252 ($3.29). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 146.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 158.99.

In related news, insider Jayesh Pankhania bought 33,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.97) per share, with a total value of £49,999.12 ($65,332.71).

About Horizon Discovery Group

Horizon Discovery Group plc designs, manufactures, and applies gene editing and gene modulation to build cell models that harbour the genetics of human disease in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Products, Services, and Leveraged Research and Development (R&D) segments.

