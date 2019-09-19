Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $193.45

Hochschild Mining Plc (LON:HOC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $193.45 and traded as high as $209.60. Hochschild Mining shares last traded at $204.60, with a volume of 1,011,125 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group raised Hochschild Mining to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Hochschild Mining in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 220 ($2.87).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 78.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 211.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 193.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is an increase from Hochschild Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. Hochschild Mining’s payout ratio is currently 1.15%.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

