Hive Project One Day Volume Reaches $18,975.00 (HVN)

Hive Project (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last seven days, Hive Project has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. One Hive Project token can now be purchased for $0.0244 or 0.00000368 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX and HitBTC. Hive Project has a market capitalization of $10.04 million and approximately $18,975.00 worth of Hive Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009763 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00210266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $122.82 or 0.01193912 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000786 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00094855 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00018176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020427 BTC.

Hive Project Profile

Hive Project’s genesis date was July 3rd, 2017. Hive Project’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,956,776 tokens. Hive Project’s official website is www.hive-project.net . The Reddit community for Hive Project is /r/hiveproject_net . Hive Project’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net

Hive Project Token Trading

Hive Project can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

