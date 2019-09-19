Highland Gold Mining (LON:HGM) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $190.22

Highland Gold Mining Ltd (LON:HGM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $190.22 and traded as low as $206.40. Highland Gold Mining shares last traded at $208.40, with a volume of 1,541,437 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.01. The stock has a market cap of $767.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 222.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 190.22.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. This is a positive change from Highland Gold Mining’s previous dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. Highland Gold Mining’s payout ratio is 0.37%.

Highland Gold Mining Limited engages in the acquisition, consolidation, and development of gold mining projects in Russia and Kyrgyzstan. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead. Its Gold Production segment holds 100% interests in the Mnogovershinnoye mine, which is located in the Nikolaevsk area of the Khabarovsk Territory in the far-east of Russia; and the Belaya Gora, which is located in the Khabarovsk region, Russia.

