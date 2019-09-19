HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for HEXO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEXO will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HEXO.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HEXO. TheStreet lowered shares of HEXO from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America set a $10.00 price objective on shares of HEXO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of HEXO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HEXO in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HEXO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEXO traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,025,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460,958. HEXO has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average of $5.68.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in HEXO during the first quarter valued at $28,000. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HEXO during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in HEXO during the second quarter valued at $58,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in HEXO during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in HEXO by 9,094.0% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 13,641 shares during the period.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

