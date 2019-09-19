Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) Stake Reduced by Tang Kevin C

Tang Kevin C reduced its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Heron Therapeutics comprises 24.1% of Tang Kevin C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tang Kevin C’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,425,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,274,000 after buying an additional 535,821 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. WS Management Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,174,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 161.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 171,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 106,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.19. 52,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.01. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.07.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.89% and a negative net margin of 172.07%. The company had revenue of $36.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HRTX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Heron Therapeutics Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.