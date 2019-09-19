Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of HRTX stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.19. 717,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,518. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Heron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.07.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.89% and a negative net margin of 172.07%. The firm had revenue of $36.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.04 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,473,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,101,000 after buying an additional 439,044 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,744,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,387,000 after buying an additional 330,351 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,901,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,116,000 after buying an additional 42,657 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,180,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,293,000 after buying an additional 1,320,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,425,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,274,000 after buying an additional 535,821 shares in the last quarter.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

