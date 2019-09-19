Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.00.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 5th.
Shares of HRTX stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.19. 717,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,518. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Heron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.07.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,473,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,101,000 after buying an additional 439,044 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,744,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,387,000 after buying an additional 330,351 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,901,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,116,000 after buying an additional 42,657 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,180,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,293,000 after buying an additional 1,320,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,425,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,274,000 after buying an additional 535,821 shares in the last quarter.
About Heron Therapeutics
Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.
